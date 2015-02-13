BRIEF-Chubb says CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln – SEC Filing
* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing
Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)
Issue Amount 185 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 2, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.0 pct
Payment Date March 2, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0267596697
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Labor Department will delay the implementation of its "fiduciary rule" by 60 days while it undertakes a review into whether the rule may hinder Americans' ability to get access to retirement investment advice, according to a filing in the Federal Register.