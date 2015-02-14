UPDATE 5-Fillon accuses French president of involvement in plot against him
* Polls point to Macron win http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Recasts throughout with Fillon allegations, adds comments by president's office, other details)
-- Source link: (on.wsj.com/1zBQUHN)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Polls point to Macron win http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Recasts throughout with Fillon allegations, adds comments by president's office, other details)
March 23 Utah Governor Gary Herbert on Thursday signed a law setting the blood alcohol limit for drunken driving at 0.05, the lowest threshold in the United States, over strong objections from the restaurant and beverage industry.