HONG KONG, Feb 17 (IFR) - China Development Bank, the largest of China's policy banks, is to list two subsidiaries in Hong Kong in deals that could raise more than US$2bn in total, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

CDB is aiming to complete two separate IPOs for its leasing unit and for its brokerage arm by the end of this year, the sources said. Banks have pitched for the transactions, but CDB has yet to select arrangers.

The overseas listings come as China is opening up state-owned enterprises to international investment, part of sweeping reforms designed to improve the efficiency of its public sector businesses. The reforms are driving some of Asia's biggest equity offerings, as companies from Sinopec to Citic Group have turned to Hong Kong to restructure their ownership.

CDB Leasing, a Shenzhen-headquartered financial leasing company, is looking to raise US$1bn-$1.5bn, according to the sources.

CDB Leasing's business covers the aviation, transportation and infrastructure sectors. At the end of 2013, the company had assets of Rmb142bn (US$22.7bn).

The company is 88.95% controlled by CDB, while other key shareholders are Hainan Airlines Group parent HNA Group (8.38%) and Xi'an Airlines (1.63%).

BOND BROKERAGE

CDB Securities, meanwhile, is planning to raise US$500m-$1bn through a Hong Kong IPO, according to one of the sources.

Headquartered in Beijing, CDB Securities was established in 2010. The securities firm is especially active in the domestic bond market, where parent CDB is the second-biggest issuer behind the country's finance ministry.

CDB Securities handles CDB's offerings of bonds and asset-backed securities, as well as issues from big state-owned infrastructure companies such as China State Grid and China Railway Corp.

CDB itself was created in 1994 to provide financing for large infrastructure investment at home and overseas. It is unlisted, and remains under the direct jurisdiction of China's State Council.

Only one CDB entity trades in Hong Kong, with a market value of just US$150m. CDB International Investment describes itself as an overseas investment platform for CDB Capital. (Reporting By Fiona Lau. Editing By Steve Garton.)