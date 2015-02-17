US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nya Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB
(nSFF)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 425 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 9, 2020
Coupon 3-month stibor + 100 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 100bps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 775 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 9, 2018
Coupon 3-month stibor + 75 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 75bps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 9,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank accused of conspiring with prominent Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab and others to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.