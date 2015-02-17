US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 24, 2025
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 101.37
Reoffer price 101.37
Yield 1.1 pct
Payment Date February 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) LB Saar
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000SLB5888
