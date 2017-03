** Shares of maker of microinverters for solar industry up 4.9 pct at $14.60 in early trading

** Reports higher-than-expected Q4 profit and revenue, mainly driven by 48 pct jump in revenue and stronger gross margins

** Mid-point of company's Q1 revenue range forecast implies 49 pct increase from year earlier

** Says to gain in Q1 from expansion into newer markets and ramp up of its recently launched commercial products

** Up to Tuesday's close, company's shares had risen 90 pct over 12 months