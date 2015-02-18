Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date April 1,2020
Coupon 8.000 pct
Issue price 99.956
Issue yield 8.014 pct
Reoffer price 98.356
Reoffer yield 8.413 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 10.5 pct January 2020 TURKGB
Payment Date February 25,2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.875 pct (0.275 pct M&U, 1.600 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Turkish Lira when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1139474206
