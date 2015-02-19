Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Municipality of Sundsvall

(Sundsvall)

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date May 25,2018

Coupon 3-month stibor + 9 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006851705

