Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount A$50 million
Maturity Date July 16, 2025
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 109.791
Yield 3.1375 pct
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date February 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Listing ASW
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2 (Oz 500 + 2)
Governing Law NSW
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN AU3CB0222529
