Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Skandiabanken AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown
Maturity Date February 28, 2020
Coupon 3 months Stibor + 39 basis points
Issue price 100.8590
Reoffer price 100.8590
Payment Date February 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion swedish crown when fungible
ISIN SE0006504726
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)