UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
* H1 gross profit 993.027 million rand (not 993 027 rand), up 3 pct
* H1 revenue 2 717 083 000 rand up 1 pct
* H1 profit 144 952 000 rand, up 38 pct
* Headline earnings per ordinary share 83.8 cents up 38 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.