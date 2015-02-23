BRIEF-IMF Bentham secures note offering to raise A$18 mln
* Secured unlisted corporate note offering to raise a minimum of A$18 million with option to accept over subscriptions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich Wien AG (RLB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 3, 2025
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 98.962
Yield 0.733 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swap, equivalent to 36.2bp
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR
Payment Date March 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, LBBW, NORD/LB & RBI
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1196405556
* Rob Jesudason, currently group executive for international financial services, will assume CFO role from 1 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: