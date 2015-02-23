BRIEF-IMF Bentham secures note offering to raise A$18 mln
* Secured unlisted corporate note offering to raise a minimum of A$18 million with option to accept over subscriptions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 102.226
Yield 1.262 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date March 02, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0809685158
* Rob Jesudason, currently group executive for international financial services, will assume CFO role from 1 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: