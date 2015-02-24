PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 TravelCenters of America LLC is being urged by activist investor Russell Glass to sell and lease back stores and to spin off its truck-repair business, Bloomberg reported, citing a letter from Glass's RDG Capital Fund Management.
TravelCenters' property, comprising fuel stations, convenience stores and vacant land, could be worth $400 million, and a spinoff of its truck-repair chain at least $300 million, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1BN2BlT)
"RDG believes (TravelCenters) is a highly attractive yet deeply undervalued company," Glass wrote in the letter dated Feb. 23, Bloomberg said. "The company should command a premium, not discounted valuation."
TravelCenters was not immediately available for comment. RDG did not specify its stake in the letter.
Glass said the fair market value of the company after a sale of stores and a spinoff of the truck-repair business would be about $24 to $27 a share.
The company's shares rose 2.9 percent to $13.05 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
TravelCenters' shares have an intrinsic value of $17.06, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The model is a measure of how much a stock should be worth currently when considering expected growth rates over the next 15 years. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
