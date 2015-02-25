Feb 24 Auto-parts supplier Chassix Inc is looking to sell some of its U.S. plants after its earnings dropped and the company missed two interest payments, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Michigan-based company, owned by billionaire Tom Gores's Platinum Equity LLC, has entered into confidentiality agreements with potential buyers for the assets, Bloomberg said, citing the sources.

Chassix bondholders hired financial adviser AlixPartners LLC to represent them in restructuring negotiations, Bloomberg reported, citing two of the sources.

Chassix could not be reached for comment outside regular working hours, while Platinum Equity declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nayan Das and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)