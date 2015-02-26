Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Tranche 1
Borrower Credit Agricole SA acting through its London branch
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 15, 2023
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.489
Yield 0.566 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66bp
Over Govt
ISIN CH0262883363
Tranche 2
Issuer Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 3, 2027
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 101.405
Yield 0.380 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp
Over Govt
Payment Date March 16, 2015
ISIN CH0255893072
Common terms
Payment Date March 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
