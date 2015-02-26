Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 05, 2020

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 99.8130

Reoffer price 99.8130

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN XS1198115898

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 05, 2025

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.765

Reoffer price 99.765

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN XS1198117670

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Danske Bank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)