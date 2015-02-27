** Intu Properties Plc slips after the shopping centre owner posts its third consecutive year of falls in net rental income and keeps divi unchanged

** Stock, down as much as 2.4 pct, among top losers on FTSE 100

** LFL net rental income falls 3.2 pct in yr ended Dec. 31, dragging underlying earnings per share down 3 pct to 13.3p

** Oriel Securities says rise of internet retailing & challenging environment for retailers still significant barrier to organic rental income growth

** Intu recommends FY dividend of 13.7p, unchanged versus a 2013 number adjusted for rights issue bonus (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)