UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-stock Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit down 9.55 percent y/y at 4.5 billion yuan ($717.76 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E2Q1jp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources