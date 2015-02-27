Feb 27 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2014 net loss at 562.5 million yuan ($89.72 million) versus net loss of 564.4 million yuan year ago

* Says may be issued delisting risk warning after reporting net losses for two years in a row

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18tcau9; bit.ly/1wp1kua

($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi)