Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

Guarantor Volvo AB

Issue Amount $60 million

Maturity Date March 9, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp

Payment Date March 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1198928480

