UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Guarantor Volvo AB
Issue Amount $60 million
Maturity Date March 9, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp
Payment Date March 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1198928480
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources