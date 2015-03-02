March 2 Shenyang Commercial City Co Ltd

* Says to withdraw delisting risk warning starting March 3 after company swings to net profit in 2014 following two years of net losses in 2012 and 2013

* Says shares to resume trading on March 3 after halting on March 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18eOUyU; bit.ly/1GEZSdo

