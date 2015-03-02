Euro politics trump Asian demand
LONDON/TOKYO, March 24 (IFR) - Asian investors are scaling back their exposure to European sovereign and agency bonds ahead of a contentious French presidential election.
Mar 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Valais
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.25 pct
Payment Date March 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing Swiss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0273037892
