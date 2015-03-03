Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken AG

(PfZ Schweiz)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million swiss frnac

Maturity Date February 14, 2025

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 101.6760

Reoffer price 101.0510

Reoffer yield 0.267 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0273485380

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 395 million swiss franc

Maturity Date May 15, 2019

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 101.5250

Reoffer price 101.1500

Reoffer yield Minus 0.15 pct

Spread 31.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0273485372

Parent ISIN CH0253609082

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 366 million swiss franc

Maturity Date July 16, 2029

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 101.9400

Reoffer price 101.0650

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0273485398

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

