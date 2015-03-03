March 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Edenred
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2025
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 98.939
Reoffer price 98.939
Yield 1.49 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 113.3bp
over the 0.5 pct 2025 DBR
Payment Date March 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
HSBC, Santander, Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012599892
