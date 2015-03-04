March 4 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc
said its full-year pretax profit dropped 40 percent,
hurt by falling gold and silver prices.
The company's pretax profit fell to $251.1 million in the
year ended Dec. 31 from $418.7 million a year earlier.
Fresnillo, which produces silver and gold from six mines in
Mexico, said total revenue fell 12.5 percent to $1.41 million.
The company said the average realised silver price decreased
18.4 percent to $18.6 per ounce in 2014, while average realised
gold price fell 10.2 percent to $1,257.7 per ounce.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)