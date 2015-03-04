Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date March 09, 2035

Coupon 77.5 pct of 20 year CMS

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB29W1

