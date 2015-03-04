March 4 Hengxin Mobile Business Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 91.3 percent stake in Ysten for up to 821.7 million yuan ($131.05 million) via share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GjtAHw; bit.ly/1EfRov0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2701 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)