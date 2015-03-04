Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower HSBC SFH (France) SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2022
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.907
Reoffer price 99.907
Yield 0.3885 pct
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Danske, HSBC, ING, Natixis, NORD/LB,
Santander GBM, SGCIB & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012602522
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.