Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Axis Bank Ltd (DIFC Branch)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date May 21, 2020
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 101.461
Reoffer price 101.461
Yield 2.944 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date March 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Citi, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $700 million
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.