UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities to cut overseas business costs after profits tank
* CITIC Sec to cut CLSA's overseas operating costs by 25-30 pct
March 5 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says February net profit at 161.5 million yuan ($25.77 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CzNdd0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2670 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CITIC Sec to cut CLSA's overseas operating costs by 25-30 pct
* BOJ kept policy steady this month, eyeing underlying inflation