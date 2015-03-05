UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities to cut overseas business costs after profits tank
* CITIC Sec to cut CLSA's overseas operating costs by 25-30 pct
March 5 Citic Securities Co Ltd
* Says Feb net profit at 459.9 million yuan ($73.40 million)
