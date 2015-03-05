SINGAPORE, March 5 Britain's BP said on Thursday it expects to make a final investment decision (FID) next year on expansion of its Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Indonesia, which will add 3.8 million tonnes per year of new capacity.

A sales and purchase agreement for 40 percent of production from the third LNG train at Tangguh has been signed with Indonesia's state-owned power company PLN, BP's regional president for Asia Pacific Christina Verchere said in an email.

The expansion will bring total capacity of the LNG plant to 11.4 million tonnes per year, she added. (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by David Evans)