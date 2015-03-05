Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 5 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 150 million yuan ($23.94 million) in setting up micro-credit firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DPlcJN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2658 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order