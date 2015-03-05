Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 19, 2023
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.565
Reoffer price 100.565
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN CH0273925989
