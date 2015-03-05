UPDATE 1-Oil edges up as Saudis cut supplies to U.S., but global glut remains
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd
(updates)
** Solar company's shares up 6.6 pct at $32.16; touches near-4 month high of $32.94
** Plan to structure and potentially list downstream (power-plant building) business in YieldCo - CEO Shawn Qu
** Sees plants in Japan, the UK, United States, Canada to be part of YieldCo, to be set up by early 2016 - CFO Michael Potter
** Yield cos earn through long-term contracts with utilities, offer cheaper cash flows than loans for parent, provide regular dividends
** Q4 net attributable profit more than triples due to strong power plant sales, module demand
** Sees 2015 shipment 4.0-4.3 gigawatt (GW), up from 3.1 GW in 2014
** Nearly 3 mln shares traded in first half hour, more than their 10-day moving average; among most traded on the Nasdaq
** Stock among top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq; Had fallen 31 pct in 12 months through Wednesday
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd
SINGAPORE, March 24 Canada's trade finance agency is launching its first global branch in Singapore as the country steps up efforts to boost business ties with Asia following the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.