** Landscaping materials company Marshalls rose as much as 5 pct, after posting strong full-year profit

** Company experienced strong order intake and sales growth in all its end markets in 2014

** Sales rose 20 percent at its the Public Sector and Commercial market, which contributes over 60 percent of overall sales

** Marshalls said 2015 has started well with sales in January and February up 13 pct against the prior year comparatives.

** "Although the UK macro environment is healthy, Marshalls is clearly taking market share: benefiting from its national distribution, product innovation and initiatives within segments such as rail, water management and street furniture," analyst at Panmure Gordon write in a note

** A final dividend of 4.0p has been recommended, making 6.0p full year dividend