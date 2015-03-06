March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower VP Bank AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 7, 2021

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.74

Reoffer price 100.74

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0262888933

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 7, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.89

Reoffer price 100.89

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0262888941

Common terms

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Deutsche Bank & VP Bank (JLNB)

Denoms (K) 5

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Governing Law Swiss

