Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says unit Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH expects to win wireless communication system supply contract worth about 90 million euros ($97.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1aWjOhB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order