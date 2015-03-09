UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Foshan Haitian Flavouring And Food Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 30.1 percent at 2.09 billion yuan ($333.68 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18uoNnZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.