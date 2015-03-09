Mar 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Perennial Treasury Pte. Ltd
(Perennial Treasury)
Guarantor Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited
Issue Amount S$100 million
Maturity Date March 16,2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.25 pct
Payment Date March 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd &
United Overseas Bank Ltd
Listing SGX-ST
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore Law
