Mar 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB (publ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million swedish crown

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.8245 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.8245 pct

Spread 325 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.1 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3-month stibor + 325bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup Global Markets Ltd & Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing London Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 2

Governing Law English/Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)