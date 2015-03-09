March 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.971

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.4bp

over the 0 pct April 2020 OBL

Payment Date March 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

Morgan Stanley & Nomura

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

