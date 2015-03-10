BRIEF-Modern Land China Co says group contracted sales in March amounted to about RMB1,504.61 mln
* In MARCH 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,504.61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says February premium income at 41.6 billion yuan ($6.64 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NDmWOr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2615 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MADRID, April 3 The chief executive of Spain's Banco Popular, Pedro Larena, will step down after he was sidelined by the recent hiring of another executive, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday citing anonymous sources.