BRIEF-Dryships enters into common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments
* Enters into $226.4 million common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments limited and announces the acquisition of six vessels
March 10 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
* Says Tmall to start presales of Apple's smartwatch on April 10
* Distribution to start April 24 Further company coverage: (Reporting By John Ruwitch)
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.