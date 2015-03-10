MOVES-Silverfleet Capital, State Street Global Advisors, Mashreq
April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 10 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins seven plots of land auction for a combined 1.825 billion yuan ($291.46 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xa7YoJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2615 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Offshore buyers constitute more than 90 pct of accepted bids