Ghana $2.2 bln debt sale boosts c.bank reserves by one-third
* Offshore buyers constitute more than 90 pct of accepted bids
March 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 185 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 30, 2028
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 101.525
Yield 0.627 pct
Spread 20 Basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BLKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0274314787
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Profitability and Capital in German Non-Life Insurance https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895881 FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) The net income return on equity (RoE) is much stronger for shareholder-owned German non-life insurers than for German mutual and public sector non-life insurers, Fitch Ratings says. However, mutual and public sector insurers have better capitalisation than shareholder-owned