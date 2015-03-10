March 10 Grg Banking Equipment Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.73 billion yuan ($595.70 million) in private placement of shares

* Says its shares to resume trading on March 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/187u5pA; bit.ly/1NDKzGH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2615 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)