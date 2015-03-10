PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Coventry Building Society
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date March 17, 2020
Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, RBC CM & Santander GBM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1203083438
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)