March 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations (CDC)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 23, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.609

Yield 1.58 pct

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date March 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)